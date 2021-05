Scary. Final Destination is trending thanks to an eerie viral video that shows how a wooden log crashed through a car windshield. In the brief clip, we can see that the log had fallen off of a log truck, piercing the windshield of the vehicle directly behind it. Worse yet, it came through right where the driver's face would have been, though it seems to have stopped just in time. The original video was posted by @alow420 on TikTok, though it's been shared many times throughout Twitter, and you can watch it for yourself below.