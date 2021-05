While speaking in an exclusive interview before his Jeopardy! guest-hosting debut, Bill Whitaker revealed which colleague he wants to compete on the game show. The 60 Minutes journalist hosted the famous quiz show for the first time earlier this evening. He took over hosting duties from Anderson Cooper, whose two-week stint on the show came to an end on Friday. Whitaker is the third Jeopardy! guest host with a background in journalism, including Cooper and Katie Couric. Yet he thinks another 60 Minutes colleague of his would also make a great contestant on the game show.