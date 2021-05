The federal government’s latest COVID-19 relief package is spending big and the City of Boise getting ready to invest. Of the $1.9 trillion in economic relief from the American Rescue Plan passed by Congress in March, the City of Boise will be issued $36.9 million to commit to a project by the end of 2024. It’s unknown yet what it will be spent on, but Boise’s Government Affairs Director Kathy Griesmeyer said the city hopes to have a proposal for the money for City Council to approve by next month.