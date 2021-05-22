Warhammer+ Streaming App Announced

Goatboy here with a list that can do all the things – that ISN’T what people expect from Codex Drukhari. This is just a list thought that isn’t fully set up. I am not picking what could be a ton of weird Warlord traits and what not – but instead, just kind of throwing out a random list thought with points attached. All I know is it isn’t full of Raiders, Dark Techno-beat-masters, or other bad stuff. It is also all foot – so there is that for those wanting something different from a Drukhari list. It also feels like it could do a lot of missions, be a pain in the butt to deal with, and be hard to get all the parts for unless you’ve been collecting Dark Eldar for a while.