If administrators think there won’t be parties in the next week and a half — as many students become fully vaccinated, as the school year ends, and as seniors say goodbye to college — then we’ve got news for them. Not everyone will party, certainly, or even most people. But some will. Students will gather for other reasons, too: the sports team holding a dinner to celebrate departing seniors, the entry having its last Sunday snacks together, the dozen or so senior friends enjoying each other’s company for a final meal.