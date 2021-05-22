newsbreak-logo
Fort Mill, SC

Dorman falls to Fort Mill in District softball final

Spartanburg Herald-Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDorman couldn't hold off a pair of Fort Mill rallies on Friday, falling in two straight games to the Yellow Jackets in the AAAAA District I softball finals. "We made more mistakes defensively than we have all year, I think," Dorman coach Kim Hames said. "You can't do that at this stage. And we didn't hit it very well. You could have cut our lineup in half with a pair of scissors. We did OK at the top, but we didn't get much of anything from the bottom, and that hurt."

