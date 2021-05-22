Zenith Reissues Hybrid El Primero With Chronomaster Revival A3817

In this world, not everybody wants a 38mm vintage-inspired watch with retro-styling and understated elegance. And if that’s what you’re looking for, Zenith also has you covered with the Revival collection. The choice for a watch is personal and subjective, and some watch enthusiasts want a larger, bolder timepiece with technicality and modernity. Walking in the footsteps of the already sharp Defy collection, Zenith has recently introduced a true statement watch, a daring, oversized and ultra-technical take on its sports watch with an integrated bracelet. A watch that is clearly not meant for the faint-hearted, a watch that is as hi-tech visually than mechanically. This is the Zenith Defy Extreme collection and we have a video review of it!