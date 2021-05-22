newsbreak-logo
Zenith Reissues Hybrid El Primero With Chronomaster Revival A3817

hypebeast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZenith has revived a collector-favourite chronograph from the early 1970s, one that brings together the two most recognised elements of the early El Primero chronographs. In the earliest days of Zenith’s El Primero chronograph, the groundbreaking model was available in two distinct styles; one with classic round cases and those iconic tri-color sub dials, such as the A386, and the other, like the A384, in more modern, tourneau-shaped cases.

hypebeast.com
