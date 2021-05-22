newsbreak-logo
Jana Kramer Feels ‘Free’ Spending Wedding Anniversary in Miami Amid Mike Caussin Divorce

By Erin Crabtree
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
Courtesy of Jana Kramer/Instagram

Leaving the past behind. Jana Kramer marked six years of marriage with estranged husband Mike Caussin by taking a girls’ trip to Miami.

The singer, 37, reflected on her Saturday, May 22, wedding anniversary via Instagram amid her divorce from the former football player, 34. “Free. And not looking back,” she captioned a photo of herself posing on a boat in a white bikini with her arms in the air. “I thought not celebrating 6 years today would feel heavy and sad….and though there is sadness in the broken, there is more joy, happiness, freedom and self love than I’ve ever experienced.”

Kramer noted that she is anticipating the future. “The weight has been lifted and I welcome the unknown, because there is so much beauty in what’s next,” she concluded. “Find your strength and set yourself free.”

The One Tree Hill alum and Caussin tied the knot in May 2015. The pair, who share daughter Jolie, 5, and son Jace, 2, renewed their vows in December 2017 after a brief separation brought on by his infidelity. She announced in April that they had split, as Us Weekly confirmed she filed for divorce.

Amid the change in her relationship status, Kramer traveled to Florida to vacation with her friends earlier this week. “‘I needed to lose you to love me,’” she captioned a Friday, May 21, shot, quoting Selena Gomez’s 2020 song.

Us revealed earlier this week that the actress will pay Caussin a combined $592,400 as a “full and final settlement of any and all claims” he “may have in and to” their marital estate. She will also give him “$3,200 per month as regular child support, due and payable absolutely on the first day of each month, beginning the first full month following entry of the final decree.”

As far as custody, Kramer was named the “primary residential parent,” so their two children will stay with her the majority of the year. She signed the agreement on May 14.

The “I Got the Boy” songstress seemingly reacted to the settlement on Friday. “It doesn’t make sense to me either but I would rather be at peace,” she tweeted. “In the end I’ll make it back because karma always comes around.”

Kramer took a big step on Wednesday, May 19, by ditching her wedding ring at a promotional event for her upcoming movie, Soccer Mom Madam. She also referred to herself as a “single mom” while sharing what inspired her as she took on the role.

Scroll through the gallery below to see more photos of Kramer’s post-split getaway!

