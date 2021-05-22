newsbreak-logo
Georgia judge approves ballot audit as Trump supporters continue to push unfounded election claims

By Clara Hill
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

A judge in Georgia has approved a recount in Fulton County as part of a concerted effort by supporters of Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 election results.

Brian Amero, a judge serving on Henry County Superior Court allowed the recount to go ahead on Friday.

Around 147,000 votes will be recounted, a move initiated by a group of activists who will be paying for the audit to go ahead, and more information about it come imminently, Judge Amero said.

Fulton County Commissioner Chairman Rob Potts condemned the move, calling it “outrageous”and claimed it did nothing but support the lie peddled by the Trump campaign, which led to the attempted coup on the deadly Capitol on 6 January.

Supporters of the move to begin a recount include Kelly Loefer , who lost her Senate seat in the January run-offs, who said Fulton County had “generally bad management.”

The electoral victory of Senator Jon Ossoff and Senator Raphael Warnock in Georgia means that Democrats control the White House, the House of Representatives and the Senate. With the deciding vote of Vice President Kamala Harris, they have a majority of one.

Another supporter of the ruling is Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who tweeted about the longstanding issue about problems in voting. Mr Raffensperger received a call from Former President Donald Trump where he asked him for to “find” the votes he needed to win the state in January, according to reporting by The Washington Post who managed to get a recording of the call.

In April, Georgia Republicans in the state Senate voted for reform for voting, which is considered to make it harder to absentee vote, a move echoed by various Republican-controlled state Senates, such as Texas and Florida.

Due to COVID-19, lots of people voted in the 2020 election via mail-in ballot, and more people who opted to do that voted for President Joe Biden. Additionally, it requires voters to have personal identification, a move that disproportionately affects voters of colour and low income voters. The reform also removes the Secretary of State from the election board.

Currently, there is a similar ongoing recount in Maricopa County in Arizona. Brendan Keefe, a reporter for 11News, a local Atlanta news outlet wrote a thread on Twitter explaining the details and differences between one happening in Arizona and the proposed one in Georgia.

He tweeted, “the plaintiffs can examine the Fulton ballots but not touch them, which is unlike Arizona. They will not be able to handle the original ballots (or machines for that matter).”

According to Arizona’s Secretary of State, the machines are unable to be used again due to the potential for tampering with them.

Mr Trump has publicly critiqued Republicans who do not back the efforts to count the votes again in his recent interview with Chanel Rion. His most notable critics within the GOP include Rep. Liz Cheney and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Last week, Ms Cheney lost her top leadership position of chair of the Republican Conference to Rep. Elise Stefanik, making it difficult for GOP figures to speak out against the former leader.

Maricopa County, AZSlate

What if the Unorthodox Arizona Audit Declares Trump Won?

Sitting in the press booth at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix, several rows above where some two dozen tables of counters were retallying the 2020 presidential votes of the citizens of Maricopa County, Bennie Smith acknowledged something that has become readily apparent to most outside observers of the process that has come to be known as the “Arizona audit.”
Atlanta, GANewsTimes

Judge agrees to unseal Fulton absentee ballots for audit

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge on Friday agreed to unseal absentee ballots to allow for an audit of November election results in Georgia's most populous county. Henry County Superior Court Judge Brian Amero said the specifics of the audit of more than 145,000 absentee ballots from Fulton County would be outlined in a future order, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
Presidential Electiontennesseestar.com

Commentary: Democrats and Their Fear of Election Audits

Democrats are positively terrified of election audits that aren’t completely controlled by the political establishment. If there’s a chance an audit might reveal meaningful information, you can bet Democrats (and certain weak Republicans) will stridently oppose it. The only audits Democrats and their allies support are the ones designed to rubber-stamp previous conclusions.
Presidential ElectionHouston Chronicle

Fact check: Sen. Ted Cruz claims Democrats' bill 'would register millions of illegal aliens to vote'

Cruz made the claim as attacks on Senate Democrats’ latest attempt to rewrite the nation’s voting laws have grown fierce. PolitiFact rating: Pants on Fire. Cruz’s claim is based on a requirement in the bill that directs states to adopt automatic voter registration systems, which 19 states and Washington D.C. already have. But a section of the law instructs state agencies to share information for voter registration purposes only for citizens. People are also required to attest to their citizenship under penalties of perjury.
Presidential ElectionMercury News

Poll: Majority of the GOP believes Trump won the election

WASHINGTON – A majority of Republicans still believe Donald Trump won the 2020 U.S. presidential election and blame his loss to Joe Biden on illegal voting, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll. The May 17-19 national poll found that 53% of Republicans believe Trump, their party’s nominee, is the...
Presidential ElectionNBC News

Trump and Trump Org are in prosecutors' crosshairs. But what does that really mean?

While former President Donald Trump is doing all he can to remain public and relevant after his election loss, there's one thing he undoubtedly wishes people would ignore: the mass of criminal investigations that have been building momentum since the end of his presidency. Freed from the legal and practical concerns about indicting a sitting president, a number of prosecutors' offices have been charging ahead with criminal investigations of Trump, his organization and his associates.