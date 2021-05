The team will be hoping to take all three points from the Nuevo Los Cármenes to remain in the hunt for the league title (10:00pm CEST). With everything still to play for, Real Madrid head to the Nuevo Los Cármenes tonight to take on Granada on matchday 36 in the league (22:00pm CEST). It's the first of three cup finals in the battle for the LaLiga title, and nothing but three points will do if the team is to remain in contention. The path to victory will be a repeat of the attitude on display on Sunday: a refusal to give in until the final moment.