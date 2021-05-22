Colorado Rockies game no. 46 thread: Madison Bumgarner vs Antonio Senzatela

I see a lot of talk about the Arizona Diamondbacks tonight. I wanted to make it clear where I stand on this game. While I do see reasons that support a Diamondbacks stack, when I really took a look at it, I definitely favor Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies. The Rockies are +130 underdogs with an 8.5 O/U on PointsBet.com. I guess this could be considered a GPP pivot play or leverage play (depending on the confirmed ownership), regardless, I like these Rockies! Most people will look at Arizona’s Batter vs. Pitcher stats and see some impressive numbers or they might see nothing notable at all but if you look closer, Arizona’s key batters have pretty horrible averages against Senzatela. David Peralta is batting .136 in 22 at-bats, Eduardo Escobar is batting .217 in 23 at-bats, and Carson Kelly is batting .167 in six at-bats. Nick Ahmed, Daulton Varsho are the only Diamondbacks who exhibit favorable stats against Senzatela. The Rockies SP is actually going to be my GPP Pitching Play of the Night. The Rockies are at +130 with an 8.5 O/U on PointsBet.com. Senzatela has faced Arizona once already this season lasting eight innings only allowing four hits. The Arizona Diamondbacks are batting just .220 against right-handed pitchers over 636 at-bats, striking out 177 times. I’m not quite sure why I see people liking Arizona or why Vegas has the Diamondbacks favored at all. Everything that I’ve seen is pointing towards a Colorado Rockies win with a stellar performance by Antonio Senzatela. I call it how I see it.