At the end of last year, as most of the world was trying to crawl out of a pandemic, the American judicial system was facing an altogether different challenge. “The addition of three conservative appointees by President Donald Trump in four years has disturbed the balance and possibly destroyed the comity of America’s highest court,” intoned an article in the Financial Times, after Amy Coney Barrett took the place of the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Three months earlier, in the same newspaper, Stanford Law School Dean Jenny Martinez mourned Ginsburg’s death and wrote: