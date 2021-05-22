newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rehoboth Beach, DE

Detailed Report: US Marshal Shot In Rehoboth Beach, Officers Cleared In Suspect’s Death

By Staff Writer
firststateupdate.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is the final report of the Delaware Department of Justice, Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust (“DCRPT”), arising out of the investigation of the use of deadly force by United States Marshals Service (“USMS”) Task Force Officers, specifically, Senior Corporal Timothy D. Webb of the Milford Police Department, Delaware State Police Corporal Josh DiGiacomo, and Probation and Parole Officer George Ramsburg, against fugitive Evelio R. Rivera. DCRPT reviewed evidence consisting of interviews of civilian witnesses, interviews of police witnesses, scene photos, surveillance footage, police reports, medical records, the autopsy report, and the ballistics report. Attorneys with DCRPT reviewed this use of force incident for the Department of Justice.

firststateupdate.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Milford, DE
Crime & Safety
City
Milford, DE
Local
Delaware Government
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Government
Milford, DE
Government
City
Rehoboth Beach, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Marshal#Shooting#Probation Officer#County Police#Law Enforcement Officers#Law Officers#Dcrpt#The Usms Task Force#The Task Force#Usms Office#Pfa#Dodge Journey#Delaware State Police#Cadillac Sedan#Shell#Econo Lodge Inn#De Doc#Tfo Jones#Dsp#Rehoboth Econo Lodge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Florida StateKGO

Times Square shooting suspect arrested by US Marshals in Florida

The suspected shooter who in opened fire in Times Square over the weekend and wounded three people, including a 4-year-old girl, has been arrested in Florida by U.S. Marshals, police sources told ABC News. Farrakhan Muhammad was arrested Wednesday in Starke, outside of Jacksonville, where he fled with his girlfriend....
Cedar Rapids, IAKBUR

Prosecutor clears Cedar Rapids officer who killed suspect

Cedar Rapids, Ia (AP) — Linn County Attorney Jerry Vander Sanden has cleared of wrongdoing a Cedar Rapids police officer who fatally shot a man suspected of stabbing a woman to death. KWWL reports that the prosecutor’s office found Officer Kyzer Moore was justified in shooting 39-year-old Arnell States, of...
Peoria, AZUS News and World Report

Armed Suspect Shot and Killed by Peoria Police Officer

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Peoria police say one of their officers fatally shot a suspect after he pulled out a handgun. Authorities said the incident occurred Monday around 4:15 p.m. outside a Shell gas station at 91st and Northern avenues. The officer noticed a license plate did not match a...
Redondo Beach, CAmynewsla.com

Woman, 68, Stabbed to Death in Redondo Beach, Relative Named Suspect

A 68-year-old woman was stabbed to death Tuesday in Redondo Beach and police identified one of the victim’s relatives as a suspect. Redondo Police Department officers responded to a residence in the 2000 block of Carnegie Lane at about 2:30 a.m. on reports of a family disturbance and found Gloria Presset suffering from stab wounds, police said.
Violent CrimesSFGate

A woman was fatally shot while walking a dog. The suspect's gun was a police officer's AK-47.

As Darian Simon was walking his dog with his girlfriend last June, he heard a critical voice yelling at them to not let the dog go to the bathroom in the alley of a Denver apartment building. The man in the ground-level apartment asked the couple if they were going to train the dog or just command the pet to "go poop," according to a probable cause statement. Simon ignored the man until he saw him point what Simon believed to be a pellet gun at him and his girlfriend, Isabella Thallas.
Warren, OHWFMJ.com

Suspect jailed after reports of shots fired in Warren

A Warren man is in the county jail following a police investigation into shots being fired in the area of Hazelwood Avenue SE and Milton Street SE in Warren. Officers from Howland Township were also called out and Milton Street was blocked off while police investigated. Trumbull County Dispatch says...
Denver, COPosted by
9NEWS

Suspect shot by DPD, no officers injured

DENVER — A suspect was taken to the hospital after a shooting involving a Denver Police officer in the Barnum neighborhood Friday afternoon. The Denver Police Department (DPD) said the shooting happened in the area of West 1st Avenue and Perry Street, and is asking drivers to avoid the area.
Chicago, ILWNEM

2 Chicago police officers and a suspect shot on the city's west side

(CNN) -- Two Chicago police officers were shot on the west side of the city Sunday morning and have been released from the hospital, and the suspected gunman was also shot, according to the Chicago Police Department. Police Superintendent David Brown said officers responded to a ShotSpotter gunshot detection alert...
Milford, DE6abc

Man's shooting death by Milford police justified, Dept. of Justice says

REHOBOTH BEACH, Delaware (WPVI) -- The use of deadly force following the shooting of a Milford, Delaware police officer late last year was justified, according to the Department of Justice. On December 10, members of the First State Violent Fugitive Task Force attempted to arrest 37-year-old Evelio Rivera in Rehoboth...
San Luis Obispo, CAkcbx.org

Two SLOPD officers shot, suspect dead in shooting near DMV

Developing story last updated 5/10/21 at 7:50 p.m. San Luis Obispo Police were serving a search warrant when two officers were shot at an apartment complex near the area of South Higuera Street and Margarita Avenue. According to James Blattler, public information officer for the San Luis Obispo City Fire...
Myrtle Beach, SCWMBF

Report: Suspects fired shots out of sunroof in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after a report of shots fired Monday afternoon in Myrtle Beach. According to Myrtle Beach Police MCpl. Tom Vest, shots were fired in the area of Yaupon Drive and 12th Avenue South around 12:20 p.m. A police report states that officers...
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Officers say they’re closing in on murder suspect on the run in SC

CHESTER, S.C. — Authorities in South Carolina said they believe they’ve closed in on a man accused of four killings in two states who has eluded police for almost a week. Officers, dogs, helicopters and drones have searched in woods, neighborhoods and industrial areas for Tyler Terry, 26, since he ran from the wrecked car he was a passenger in last Monday night in Chester County.