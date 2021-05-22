Detailed Report: US Marshal Shot In Rehoboth Beach, Officers Cleared In Suspect’s Death
This is the final report of the Delaware Department of Justice, Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust (“DCRPT”), arising out of the investigation of the use of deadly force by United States Marshals Service (“USMS”) Task Force Officers, specifically, Senior Corporal Timothy D. Webb of the Milford Police Department, Delaware State Police Corporal Josh DiGiacomo, and Probation and Parole Officer George Ramsburg, against fugitive Evelio R. Rivera. DCRPT reviewed evidence consisting of interviews of civilian witnesses, interviews of police witnesses, scene photos, surveillance footage, police reports, medical records, the autopsy report, and the ballistics report. Attorneys with DCRPT reviewed this use of force incident for the Department of Justice.firststateupdate.com