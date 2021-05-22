Preparing Pets for Your Return to In-Person Work
If you have a furry four-legged friend at home, you know that changes to your family’s everyday routine can whip them into a frenzy. Many cats and dogs are highly tuned into your daily schedule, and pets have become accustomed to your all-day-every-day presence while working remotely during the pandemic. With many people anticipating returning to in-person work within the coming months, it’s reasonable to worry about how Fido or Mittens may respond.www.corvallisadvocate.com