Divorce can be a very hurtful experience for anyone. The process and experience still that goes into divers can be very difficult and it can hurt anyone. Even though divorce can be relieving for a dissatisfied partner, it can result in both stress and tension for both parties. Some people find it very difficult to move on with life after divorce. In that case, post-divorce counseling can help in a big way.