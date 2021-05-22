newsbreak-logo
Alaska Airlines’ Sustainable Route To Electric Aircraft

By Sumit Singh
simpleflying.com
Cover picture for the articleAlaska Airlines is seeking to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2040. With this in mind, it is looking at the utilization of electric aircraft. Nonetheless, the Seattle-based carrier needs to take crucial steps to work towards its targets. Simple Flying spoke with the airline’s director of sustainability, Kirk Myers, about his company’s measures.

