Not so fast on the recently passed Missouri gas tax hike, said Jeremy Cady, state director of Americans For Prosperity. The Secretary of State’s Office is now accepting comments on a referendum petition filed to place the measure before voters before it can be implemented. The petition suggests placing the proposal on the Nov. 8, 2022 ballot — more than a year after the first increase would take place. By the time it’s fully implemented, the tax increase would generate more than $513 million before refunds, according to an estimate from the Department of Revenue.