WAYNE – As Wayne Community Schools prepares to graduate their 2021 class this weekend, Superintendent Dr. Mark Lenihan will join the ‘View from Wayne America’ Friday. After last year’s graduating class had to wait until earlier this fall to officially be recognized with an in-person graduation outside, the most current group of high school graduates in Wayne will go back to the original format inside Rice Auditorium on the campus of Wayne State College. Graduation will begin at 2 p.m. and is open to the public on Saturday, May 15.