Here are the 11 candidates who have filed to run for Des Moines City Council in 2021
The filing deadline for local elections was Friday, May 21, 2021, and the field for Des Moines City Council’s Aug. 3 Primary Election has 11 candidates running for four seats.
Candidates have until 4:30 p.m. on Monday, May 24, 2021 to withdraw from the Primary race.
The top two vote-getters for each position will move on to the General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Here’s the lineup:
City of Des Moines, Council Position No. 1:
City of Des Moines, Council Position No. 3:
- John Theofelis Withdrawn
City of Des Moines, Council Position No. 5: