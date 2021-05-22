newsbreak-logo
‘Trending in the right direction’: New York records lowest COVID positivity rate since Labor Day

By Dave Goldiner, New York Daily News
People cross Fifth Avenue in the Flatiron District in New York City on Wednesday, May 19. Mike Groll/Office of Governor An

New York state logged the lowest COVID-19 positivity rate since Labor Day, as infection numbers continue to drop amid rising vaccinations, Gov. Cuomo said Saturday.

Just 0.80% of the coronavirus tests administered statewide in the past 24 hours were positive — the lowest one-day total since Sept. 4.

“The numbers are trending in the right direction, and we’ve taken action to reopen the state’s economy and relax restrictions, particularly for vaccinated people,” the governor said.

Out of the 167,918 tests administered, 1,347 came back positive for COVID, the state data shows.

The seven-day positivity rate, a better measure of pandemic trends, also dropped to 0.95% — a fresh eight-month low.

In New York City, the numbers were even lower, with just 0.75% of tests coming back positive. All five boroughs recorded positivity rates below 1% for the first time in months.

Hospitalization rates are also dropping fast, although they are lagging behind the declining infection rates.

Twenty-four New Yorkers died in the past day, including two from Manhattan, six from Brooklyn and two from Staten Island. No one from Queens or the Bronx, two of the hardest-hit boroughs, died from COVID on Friday, the data shows.

Public health experts say the widespread vaccination program is driving the rapid drop in all COVID statistics in New York and nationwide.

So far, 18.3 million vaccine doses have been administered in New York and 54.4% of adults have been fully vaccinated. More than 63% of adults have received at least one dose of the lifesaving jabs.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

