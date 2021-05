Antony Blinken has begun his Middle East peace mission declaring that the US will lead international efforts to rebuild a Gaza left shattered by Israeli airstrikes, while also insisting that Hamas will not benefit from the reconstruction and financial support.The US secretary of state, who met Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the first leg of his tour in Jerusalem, said the ceasefire in the latest conflict between Israel and Hamas needs to be used to address “the grave humanitarian situation in Gaza and starting to rebuild”.He said that intense diplomacy behind the scenes by president Joe Biden had helped produce...