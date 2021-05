This week’s news from the Superintendent of Schools. Yesterday was the end of the Holy month of Ramadan. Ramadan ends with the festival Eid al-Fitr, or the Festival of the Breaking Fast. Also known as Lesser Eid. Eid al-Fitr commemorates the end of the fasting done in observance of the Holy month of Ramadan and is an occasion for special prayers, family visits, gift giving, and charity. For more information on Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr please navigate to https://www.history.com/topics/religion/eid-al-fitr.