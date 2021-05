Third Term Honors Lists: Bedford High School, 2020-2021

Eleanor Carlstrand Stanley passed away on April 27, 2021. Mrs. Stanley’s career included working for Liberty Mutual in Boston and the American Red Cross in Bedford. She retired in 1985 as a special education secretary at Bedford High School. She loved helping all the students, and many would stop by her desk just to visit. A passion for painting brought her to the Bedford Arts and Crafts Society where she also served as treasurer, and later to a business selling handcrafts at fairs around the area.