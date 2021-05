There are a lot of Cincinnati Reds prospects that are having a good start to the 2021 season. Among the position players perhaps none of them are as important to the near term success of the organization as Jose Garcia, though, who could fill a position of need at shortstop. Rated as the Reds top position prospect, Garcia was coming off of a season in which he jumped from then Advanced-A Daytona to the big leagues to play shortstop for the Reds and was simply over-matched at the plate as he hit .194/.206/.194 with one walk and 26 strikeouts in 68 plate appearances for Cincinnati last season.