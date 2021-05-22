newsbreak-logo
Recovering Slowly from Covid

By Mike Rosenberg
The Bedford Citizen
The Bedford Citizen
 3 days ago
Jennifer Puhle doesn’t have Covid-19 anymore. That’s the good news. The bad news? “I am not myself — and I can’t stand it.”. Two months after contracting Covid-19, Puhle said she “can’t walk more than 10 minutes before I’m totally winded and down for the count for the day.” She can speak for about 45 minutes and then her voice gives out, for hours, “which is difficult for me because I’m a large chatterbox. I need to adjust speaking and breathing at the same time. It’s still tight in my chest.” Her senses of taste and smell are nowhere near normal.

The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.

