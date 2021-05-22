Recovering Slowly from Covid

Jennifer Puhle doesn’t have Covid-19 anymore. That’s the good news. The bad news? “I am not myself — and I can’t stand it.”. Two months after contracting Covid-19, Puhle said she “can’t walk more than 10 minutes before I’m totally winded and down for the count for the day.” She can speak for about 45 minutes and then her voice gives out, for hours, “which is difficult for me because I’m a large chatterbox. I need to adjust speaking and breathing at the same time. It’s still tight in my chest.” Her senses of taste and smell are nowhere near normal.