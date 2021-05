Venice is just a little over three square miles in size and has a population of less than 40,000, yet the City of Los Angeles or Councilman Mike Bonin has designated Venice as the dumping place for the homeless and homeless building projects. Venice was “given” one of the largest (154 beds) bridge housing projects which has turned out to be a disaster and now another bridge home is proposed for property bordering single-family homes. Crime is up and has increased to the triple figures, yet Venice is given fewer police. Councilman Bonin has overwhelmed Venice with his homeless projects for CD 11. To say that Venetians figure this is all unfair is an understatement. The facts are here but the City, the Council office keeps dumping all the homeless and homeless building projects for CD11 in Venice.