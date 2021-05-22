newsbreak-logo
Video Games

Destiny 2 Vault of Glass: All raid weapons, perks, and mods

By Brendan Lowry
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Vault of Glass raid has finally made its way into Destiny 2, and as a reward for completing its encounters each week, players will be given updated versions of many of the weapons that you could get in the original Vault of Glass. These new versions of the weapons feature brand new perks that make them even more powerful and desirable. The most notable of these is Rewind Rounds, which makes it so that when your weapon's magazine runs empty, you'll get ammo restored to it instantly depending on how many shots you hit. Additionally, players will also be able to get their hands on 11 raid mods specific to Vault of Glass that will improve how effective they are while in the raid itself.

