Another muggy start to the day with temps in the 60s across the region. A backdoor cold front is moving into the region giving us more clouds to start the day. Highs will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s this afternoon. High pressure is beginning to break down. This will allow for more isolated afternoon rain and storm chances. The best shot we will have for rain and storms will be for the mountains today. Highs will get back into the low to mid-90s the rest of the week. A strong cold front will break down this stagnant pattern this weekend. This will lead to more widespread showers and storms Friday evening and much cooler, but closer to seasonable temps. Highs will reach the mid-80s on Saturday with the mid to upper 70s on Sunday.