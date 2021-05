On July 15, the IRS will start sending monthly child tax credit payments to eligible American parents. If you qualify, the total amount of monthly payments you receive from July to December 2021 will equal 50% of the child tax credit you would otherwise get when you file your 2021 tax return next year. Depending on the age of your children, you could receive as much as $300 per kid each month during the second half of this year (use our 2021 Child Tax Credit Calculator to calculate your expected payment).