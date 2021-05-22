newsbreak-logo
Officials: Man in critical condition after crash, ejected into Dodge County field

By CBS 58 Newsroom
CBS 58
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBURNETT, Wis. (CBS 58) --- A 33-year-old man is in critical condition after flipping his car and being ejected into a field on County Highway B near Butternut Road in the town of Burnett on Saturday, May 22. The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says the 33-year-old driver was traveling eastbound...

