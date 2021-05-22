Why Prince William Is Getting Trolled By Fans

When you think of the royal family, you probably think of The Queen, some castles, the cuteness that is Princess Charlotte, and...IDK, a bunch of frolicking corgis. But the thing is, the royal family is truly huge. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip had four children (hi, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward), meaning they have a ton of grandchildren. Yes, obviously Prince William and Prince Harry are on this list, but Her Majesty also has grandchildren who are less in the spotlight—and don't even have titles. Let's get to know all Queen Elizabeth's grandchildren real quick!