newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Why Prince William Is Getting Trolled By Fans

By J.D.
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In 1995, Princess Diana sat down with a BBC journalist for what turned out to be quite an explosive interview. Diana, who was estranged from her husband, Prince Charles, and the rest of the royal family at the time, dropped a number of bombshells during the conversation. Most notably, Diana hinted at Charles' infidelity in their marriage. "Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded," she famously said (via People), confirming suspicions about what led to the couple's divorce.

www.nickiswift.com
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

46K+
Followers
13K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Prince Charles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc One#Trolling#British Royal Family#Uk#Cbs News#Panorama#Husband#Video#Bombshells#Sat#Suspicions#History#Hypocrisy#Fast Forward#Conversation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
News Break
BBC
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Royals
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Behind Viral VideosFASHION Magazine |

Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Officially YouTubers

“Be careful what you say now, because these guys, they're filming everything,” Prince William jokes in the couple's first video. “Be careful what you say now, because these guys, they’re filming everything,” Prince William jokes to his wife in a promotional video on their new YouTube channel. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge surprised the world on May 5 with the announcement that they were officially joining the video-sharing platform.
CelebritiesPopculture

Prince Harry and Prince William's Dedication of Princess Diana Statue May Hint Rift Still Needs Healing

Prince Harry and his older brother Prince William remain divided following the Duke of Sussex’s return trip to the U.K. in April, according to one royal source. Although there had been hope the brothers would reconcile their difference when Harry returned home to the U.K. to attend grandfather Prince Philips funeral, new details about the upcoming unveiling of a Princess Diana statue seem to indicate their rift prevails.
Celebritiestheroyalobserver.com

Prince Harry & Prince William 'Are Not Talking At The Moment' Following Reunion At Prince Philip's Funeral, Expert Claims

Even though Prince William and Prince Harry were seen talking at Prince Philip's funeral on April 17, the brothers are still at odds with one another, an expert claims. “All of my sources tell me that they are not talking at the moment,” Nick Bullen, the editor-in-chief and cofounder of True Royalty TV, told Us Weekly on Monday, May 10.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Let's Get to Know All of Queen Elizabeth's Grandchildren, Shall We?

When you think of the royal family, you probably think of The Queen, some castles, the cuteness that is Princess Charlotte, and...IDK, a bunch of frolicking corgis. But the thing is, the royal family is truly huge. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip had four children (hi, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward), meaning they have a ton of grandchildren. Yes, obviously Prince William and Prince Harry are on this list, but Her Majesty also has grandchildren who are less in the spotlight—and don't even have titles. Let's get to know all Queen Elizabeth's grandchildren real quick!
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Tom Bradby opens up about royal feud

Tom Bradby says Prince William and Prince Harry's feud has made reporting on the royals quite difficult. Tom Bradby says Prince William and Prince Harry have been arguing for a year and a half. The journalist - who was previously friends with both princes - claims the Duke of Cambridge...
CelebritiesPopculture

Prince Harry Gets Candid About 'Vile, Toxic Abuse' From Social Media Trolls

Prince Harry is opening up about life in the public eye and the toxicity he has experienced from those on social media. The Duke of Sussex, who in February of this year officially retired as a working royal, appeared on a recent episode Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, where the two opened up about the struggles they have experienced living in the limelight, with Harry admitting he has experienced "vile, toxic abuse" from online trolls.
U.K.Posted by
Page Six

Prince Charles will open palace, royal residences to public: report

Just days after Prince Harry slammed his father Prince Charles’ lack of emotional tact, it was reported that the future king plans to open several royal residences up to the public. Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle, Balmoral, Sandringham and Clarence House will all remain royal homes but will become more accessible...
Celebritiesromper.com

These 20 Facts About Prince George Are Actually Fascinating

He’s only seven years old but it feels like we’ve known him forever. And yet, it feels like we don’t know him at all. Prince George, the elusive future king, third in line to the throne. Oldest child of Kate Middleton and Prince William. We know he was born on July 22, 2013 at St. Mary’s Hospital in London. We know he is big brother to Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. This is what we know for sure. But there is more to be discovered about Prince George, the future head of the British monarchy. Defender of the Faith, protector of the realm.