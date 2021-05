Whatever your opinion of the monarchy, their influence (however tangentially) pervades our lives. They remain relevant because they represent us, both in ceremonial visits in which members are sent around the globe to engender feelings of goodwill towards the United Kingdom, but also in a more personal capacity: we tend to pick a member of the royals with whom we share something in common, or who possesses qualities we wish we had and they become our mascot. It’s much the same principle as supporting a football team. It appeals our innate urge to be tribal.