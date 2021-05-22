newsbreak-logo
Ohio State

Up and coming Ohio rapper Boog the Bandit killed in robbery

By Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Boog the Bandit, a budding female rapper from Ohio, was fatally shot Thursday night during an attempted robbery, investigators said.

Police said Boog the Bandit, whose real name is Courtney Bruce, walked into a hospital around 6:10 p.m. with a gunshot wound, WBNS reported.

Bruce, 26, was in a car with a 25-year-old man when a group of men approached and shot at the car multiple times, the Columbus Dispatch reported. The man drove Bruce to the hospital. He was not injured.

Suspect information has not yet been released.

Bruce had recently released a single “Heart Away.” Videos for her other songs, “Hot Topic” and “Risky” were also widely viewed online.

Before she became known for her musical chops, she was an urban clothing model for R&B singer Chris Brown’s Black Pyramid Clothing and Rob Kardashian’s Arthur George Socks, the Columbus Dispatch reported.

“There’s not a dollar amount I’m trying to reach, there’s not a destination in life that I haven’t already been,” Boog said. “It’s just the feeling of being transparent, open and being happy. I’m chasing true happiness.”

In February, she was baptized in an effort to change her life.

“You’re not going to go anywhere in life with God not leading you,” Boog said. “That’s just that. There’s no fight where He’s not going to be a part of. And I had to wash and cleanse myself.”

WSOC Charlotte

UPS ‘hires’ youngest driver: 6-year-old gets wish

STOCKTON, Calif. — A leukemia diagnosis in 2017 and the COVID-19 pandemic had forced 6-year-old Mateo Toscano to stay inside his Stockton, California home. His only connection was to watch the people who would pass by his window, especially the delivery truck drivers, “Good Morning America” reported. He had been...
List of candidates for next Columbus police chief down to 4

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's capital city has narrowed the list of candidates for the job of police chief to four, two men and two women, all of them from outside the agency as promised by the Columbus mayor. A public forum introducing the finalists is scheduled for Wednesday, with...
1 person in critical condition in Franklin Township shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one person in critical condition. The shooting happened around 3:25 p.m. Monday at 1127 Harrisburg Pike. A male victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. The sheriff's office said several people have...
Search for next Columbus Police chief narrowed down to 4 finalists

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The City of Columbus has released the final four names for the next chief of police. The finalists for Columbus' next chief of police are Elaine Bryant, Derrick Diggs, Avery Moore, and Ivonne Roman. Bryant is the deputy chief of the Detroit Police Department and has...
Black people got Ma’Khia killed

AFRO – Moments before three guilty verdicts in the trial of disgraced former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin came down and exaltation erupted across the country, in Columbus, Ohio 16-year old Ma’Khia Bryant was fighting for her life. It only took seconds for her to lose that fight. Millions have...
Church Leader Responds To $10 Million Andre Hill Settlement

Pastor of First Church of God Bishop Timothy Clarke says the $10 million city settlement with the family of Andre Hill can never replace him, but it does offer some benefit. “It isn’t the amount of money because no money will bring those persons back,” said Bishop Timothy Clarke. “But what it does say is that the life of a black person does have value.”