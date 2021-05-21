newsbreak-logo
Montana FWP Investigating Hundreds of Dead Fish in Madison River

By Jesse James
96.7 KISS FM
96.7 KISS FM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

According to a press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, FWP fisheries biologists are monitoring an area of the Madison River where a number of dead fish have been observed. An investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of the fish mortalities. Biologists have been collecting samples from...

