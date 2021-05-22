newsbreak-logo
What is Kanopy? Everything about the free library-supported streaming service

By John Callaham
Nerdable
 3 days ago
Here's what you need to know about Kanopy, the free streaming service that's supported by school and public libraries. There are a lot of free streaming services worth checking out, but none of them are quite like Kanopy. The service is free to access, but only if your public or school-based library is partnered with it. Once you do gain access, you can stream a limited number of movies every month, and an unlimited amount of content from its Kids section.

