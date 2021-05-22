Yankees’ injured star is close to beginning a rehab assignment
The New York Yankees’ rotation has been a strength this season. Gerrit Cole has been perhaps the best pitcher in baseball, Corey Kluber and Domingo German have turned their years around after rocky starts, and Jordan Montgomery overcame a bad outing earlier in the week to dominate the Chicago White Sox on Saturday night. Overall, it has been a good couple of months for the unit, as only Jameson Taillon seems to be struggling.empiresportsmedia.com