Yankees’ injured star is close to beginning a rehab assignment

Severino (elbow) isn't far off from facing live hitters, Max Goodman of Sports Illustrated reports. Severino has been progressing through a throwing program in his recovery from Tommy John surgery, and he was able to resume firing sliders in early April. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Thursday that Severino is "getting close" to facing live hitters, which would represent another significant step on his path back to the big leagues. The right-hander is currently on the 60-day injured list and isn't expected back until July.