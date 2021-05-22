newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chino, CA

CITY OF CHINO - NOTICE INVITING TO BID PROJECT

By LEGAL ADS
championnewspapers.com
 4 days ago

IFB#20217016 – Project No.: SD 200 – Benson Avenue Storm Drain Project. SCOPE OF WORK: Available electronically through City of Chino PlanetBids https://www.planetbids.com/portal/portal.cfm?CompanyID=26384. Refer to Invitation Number “IFB #20217016. MANDATORY PRE-BID MEETING: NONE. BIDS DUE: 10:00 AM, June 16, 2021 electronically through PlanetBids. BONDS: 10%Bid Bond. MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS: Prevailing Wage, Cert. Payroll & CA Contractor’s License “A”. See Section 1770 of the California Labor Code for prevailing wage rate determinations: www.dir.ca.gov. All work performed on public works project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the DIR.

www.championnewspapers.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chino, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
Chino, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Labor Code#Ifb#Planetbids#Bid Project#City#Invitation Number#Public Works Project#Mandatory Pre Bid Meeting#Minimum Requirements#Wage Rate Determinations#Bonds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
California Statefuelcellsworks.com

North County Transit District (NCTD) To Construct A Hydrogen Fueling Station In Oceanside California

Oceanside, CA – Today, the North County Transit District (NCTD) announced that the California Energy Commission (CEC) has awarded the District a $4 million grant to construct a hydrogen fueling station at the agency’s West Division BREEZE Facility in Oceanside. Once constructed, this station will have the capacity to support up to 50 hydrogen fuel-cell electric buses bringing the District closer toward achieving its goal of transitioning its entire fleet to zero-emission buses by 2042.
San Bernardino County, CAz1077fm.com

BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT INSTITUTES FIRE RESTRICTIONS ON BLM LAND

The Bureau of Land Management has instituted seasonal fire restrictions on BLM lands through December 31. Managing editor Tami Roleff has more information…. The BLM’s seasonal Fire Prevention Order places fire restrictions for the California Desert District, which includes San Bernardino County as well as most of southern California. The elevated restrictions address the use of campfires, controlled flame devices, and smoking on public lands. In addition, recreational target shooting is prohibited in western San Bernardino County, (but does not target licensed hunting). A statewide Fire Prevention Order requires a year-round campfire permit, a five-foot diameter clearance around campfires, prohibits the possession and use of steel-jacketed or steel core ammunition, and provides guidance for extinguishing campfires on BLM-managed public lands.
California StateFresno Business Journal

Local farmer buys what was once largest property on offer in California

The Ashurst Ranch property is in the unincorporated community of Paicines, approximately 60 miles south of Hollister. Image via Cushman & Wakefield marketing brochure. A 58,000-acre cattle ranch with a history tied to a California pioneer was recently purchased by a local farmer. Primarily located in Benito County but extending...
California StateCommercial Observer

San Diego Ruling Could Impact California Housing Statewide

A developer-friendly ruling in San Diego Superior Court, which invalidated a referendum on a contentious local development, could strike down the ability of citizens to use ballot referendums to stop development projects in California. Judge Richard S. Whitney decided the case, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune, which first reported...
California StateFresno Business Journal

Following feds’ lead, California to relax mask mandate June 15

Gym goers wear masks at the Fit Republic at Fresno Street and Herndon Avenue in July 2020. Photo by Donald A. Promnitz. Today, the California Department of Health and Human Services announced fully vaccinated individuals can leave the mask at home as of June 15. The state’s decision comes after...
California Statekymkemp.com

California Mask Guidelines to Stay in Place Until June 15

Press release from the Humboldt County Joint Information Center:. California will keep its current indoor masking guidance without making any changes until June 15, the California Health and Human Services (CHHS) agency announced today. CHHS Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced the continuation of the existing guidance in a virtual news...
Chino, CAchampionnewspapers.com

Warehouse project in Preserve to be reviewed Monday

A proposal to develop 97 acres of agricultural land for industrial use at the southeast corner of Mountain and Bickmore avenues and north of Pine Avenue, will be discussed by the Chino Planning Commission at 7 p.m. Monday, May 17. Community members may address the commission in person at Chino...
Chino, CAchampionnewspapers.com

COVID testing in Chino available

Walk-in COVID testing is available free to everybody at the Chino Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. The site is run by OptumServe in partnership with the county’s Public Health Department. Appointments are not mandatory but may be made by visiting: sbcov id19.com/community-drive-through-events.
San Bernardino County, CAInland Valley Daily Bulletin

Fewer San Bernardino County coronavirus patients treated in ICUs

For five days in a row, fewer than 20 coronavirus patients have needed intensive care in San Bernardino County hospitals. The number of people being treated in area hospitals for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, stood at 70 on Sunday, May 16, the most recent day for which figures were available. And 17 of those patients were cared for in intensive care units, state data show.
Riverside Press Enterprise

Redlands Republican Women’s Club plans in-person and Zoom meeting

Bob Dutton, a former California Assembly member and state senator who now serves as San Bernardino County assessor-recorder, will be the featured speaker when Redlands Republican Women’s Club meets Friday, May 21. The club offers a choice of a lunch meeting 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Redlands Country Club, 1749...
Chino, CAchampionnewspapers.com

Chino holds community forum on homelessness

A community discussion on homelessness was held at the Chino police station April 22 with a panel of service providers from the City of Chino, Chino police, Chino Valley school district’s HOPE program and outreach workers from the non-profit organization SWAG, which stands for Social Work In Action Group. Chino...
California Statecapitolweekly.net

Pro-recall forces seek to cancel California’s progress

With the signatures tallied and the threshold for recall election met, media attention will soon shift to the campaign ahead. Will an embattled Gov. Gavin Newsom be able to persuade voters that he deserves to stay? Will an ambitious Democrat break party ranks and seek to position themselves as an alternative to Newsom? Will the election devolve into the cacophonous circus that we saw during the recall of Gov. Gray Davis in 2003?
California Statehometownregister.com

California settles lawsuits over COVID worship restrictions

(The Center Square) – The state of California has settled a lawsuit brought against it by Liberty Counsel on behalf of Harvest Rock Church and Harvest International Ministry. All California churches can now hold worship services without restrictions as a result of the settlement. California Gov. Gavin Newsom was the...
California Statemynewsla.com

California To Wait Until June 15 to Ditch COVID-19 Mask Requirement

California will wait until June 15 to align with federal guidance that no longer requires people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to wear face coverings, officials said Monday. The June date is when state officials are expected to lift most virus-related restrictions if current positive trends continue. “On June 15, California...
California StateSFist

California to Keep Indoor Mask Mandate In Place Until June 15

You may now be allowed to remove your facial covering inside a Trader Joe's or Starbucks if you cross the border into Nevada. But in California for the next four weeks, masks are still going to be mandatory for both the vaccinated and unvaccinated in most indoor settings, on public transit, etc.
California Statekrcrtv.com

State health officials explain why California's mask mandate remains in place

REDDING, Calif. — California will keep its mask mandate in place until June 15 to give people more time to get vaccinated, state health officials announced Monday. California Health & Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said during a news conference that waiting a month will give teens and adolescents more time to get vaccinated against COVID-19.