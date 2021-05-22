CITY OF CHINO - NOTICE INVITING TO BID PROJECT
IFB#20217016 – Project No.: SD 200 – Benson Avenue Storm Drain Project. SCOPE OF WORK: Available electronically through City of Chino PlanetBids https://www.planetbids.com/portal/portal.cfm?CompanyID=26384. Refer to Invitation Number “IFB #20217016. MANDATORY PRE-BID MEETING: NONE. BIDS DUE: 10:00 AM, June 16, 2021 electronically through PlanetBids. BONDS: 10%Bid Bond. MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS: Prevailing Wage, Cert. Payroll & CA Contractor’s License “A”. See Section 1770 of the California Labor Code for prevailing wage rate determinations: www.dir.ca.gov. All work performed on public works project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the DIR.www.championnewspapers.com