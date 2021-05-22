newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

Mercedes-Benz of Kansas City highlights May lease specials on new 2021 luxury SUVs

By PRWeb
MySanAntonio
 3 days ago

The limited-time offers make it easier for Kansas City customers to afford a new Mercedes-Benz. Summer is arguably the best season for driving enthusiasts, and the team at Mercedes-Benz of Kansas City is here to make getting behind the wheel of a high-end new car before the season starts. Guests can take advantage of special lease offers on select Mercedes-Benz luxury SUVs from now through the end of May.

www.mysanantonio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luxury Suv#Suvs#Sedan#Off Road#Mercedes Benz Summer#Mercedes Benz Glb#Mercedes Benz Glc#The Mercedes Benz#Suvs#Kansas City Customers#Styling#Off Road#Driving Enthusiasts#Boxy Proportions#Rides#Kansas City Website#Complete Offer Details#Eligible Customers#Madison Ave#Prweb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mercedes-Benz
News Break
Cars
News Break
Buying Cars
Related
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

Tested: 1970 Mercedes-Benz 280SE 3.5

From the September 1970 issue of Car and Driver. Automobiles may indeed be sex sym­bols, as has been suggested in song, fable and the occasional serious treatise. Even so, sexiness is a quality almost im­possible to detect in most of the Mercedes-Benz cars with which we are acquainted. Granted, the old gullwing coupe was pure, purple passion on wheels; granted, too, that the new C111 has an impressively visceral appeal that may well be sexy if a racing car/space capsule mix is what grabs you. But nowhere do we see an appeal to prurient interest in the mainstream of Mer­cedes-Benz automobiles.
Carsdlmag.com

Mercedes-Benz x Airstream Atlas Touring Coach is new luxury on wheels

The Atlas Touring Coach is the most recent collaboration between Airstream and Mercedes-Benz, which the company claims as its most luxurious touring coach. Built on Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van cassis and inspired by the Airstream Interstate series, this coach is equipped with thoughtful and flexible features. Designed to offer a spacious...
Buying CarsCarscoops

Brabus Has Listed This Mercedes-Benz GLB Based B25 SUV For Nearly $100,000

The Mercedes-Benz GLB fell onto Brabus’ lap last summer, with the German tuner giving the compact SUV a makeover and a mildly boosted engine in the 250 specification. If you were impressed by Brabus’ GLB 250, that precise car is being offered for sale for the lowly sum of €78,421, or nearly $95,000 at current exchange rates, with the German outfit dropping almost €10,000 ($12,100) from its initial asking price. Still, that’s a lot to swallow as it puts it around €31,000 ($37,525) over the standard GLB 250 4Matic. For that kind of money, you could jump into a brand new E400d All-Terrain in Germany.
CarsCarscoops

What Makes The 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class So Impressive?

While the current-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class has been around since 2017, it recently benefited from a facelift and as Doug DeMuro recently discovered, it is a seriously impressive car. The example featured in this review is the E 450 4Matic variant in All-Terrain guise. As such, it is powered by a...
Buying Carsarcamax.com

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLS

Lots of medium-large crossovers offer a third row. Almost all of them offer very little room in that row. It's the dilemma of room vs. size. The Mercedes GLS is among the few its size -- and length -- that has the room you'd otherwise have to buy something bigger (and longer) to get.
CarsConsumer Reports.org

Mercedes-Benz Recalls More Than 342,000 Cars and SUVs for Backup Camera Problem

Mercedes-Benz is recalling 342,366 coupes, convertibles, sedans, and SUVs from the 2019 through 2021 model years to address faulty software that may prevent the video feed from the backup camera being displayed or cause the system to reboot. According to Mercedes-Benz, customers reported that when they put their vehicle’s transmission...
Carsinsideevs.com

Mercedes-Benz EQS Enters Production, Specs Revealed

The all-new, all-electric and extremely luxurious Mercedes-Benz EQS has officially entered production at Factory 56 in the Mercedes-Benz Sindelfingen plant in Germany. The production of the EQS was integrated into ongoing series production of Mercedes-Benz S-Class sedan, the long-wheelbase version and the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. All models, with different powertrains, on the same production line.
Mercedes, TXPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Mercedes Benz EQS electric vehicle goes into production

Mercedes have started production of their new Mercedes Benz EQS electric vehicle and the first cars have already started to roll off the production line. The Mercedes EQS is a luxury electric vehicle that was unveiled last month, production of the car has now started at Factory 56 in the Mercedes-Benz Sindelfingen plant.
Buying Carskbb.com

2021 Genesis G80 vs. 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class Comparison

The 2021 Genesis G80 takes on the coupe-like 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class sedan. With their aggressive looks and powerful engines, these two have a lot going for them. 2021 Genesis G80 Starting Price: $47,700 | Price yours or View listings near you. Above Average: Available all-wheel drive; plenty of driver assists;...
CarsPosted by
SlashGear

Mercedes-Benz unveils T-Class and EQT all-electric concept based on new Renault Kangoo

We weren’t expecting Mercedes-Benz to unveil an MPV or small van, much less an all-electric microvan, but here it is. First off, the Mercedes EQT concept looks fantastic. It mends the styling attributes of a practical people carrier and a small luxury conveyance. Mercedes-Benz will debut two versions of the T-Class: Internal combustion (gasoline and diesel) and the EQT all-electric version.
CarsMySanAntonio

First Drive: Can Mercedes' New Franken-Coupe Reshape Our Idea of Luxury Performance?

Does the shape of speed really matter anymore? That’s the question asked by the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe, the enormous, less practical cousin to the standard GLE SUV. Gifted with one of the mightiest twin-turbo V8s on the market, the AMG edition of the GLE Coupe stretches the definition of the “C” word with its massive, four-door, jelly-bean body, all while drawing the attention of pedestrians and passersby with its brutal exhaust note and imposing road presence.
Carsbenzinsider.com

How to Use Active Parking Assist in Your Mercedes-Benz

Technology is steadily taking over the world. Of course, in many cases, it is an important and useful step forward. But there are those that will be horrified at the latest automaton in the world of driving, assisted parking. Cars used to be driven by people who did all the...
Buying CarsCAR AND DRIVER

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-class Wagon

We think station wagons can carry as much stuff as most SUVs while providing a higher level of driving satisfaction, and the Mercedes-Benz E-class wagon is one of our favorites. In addition to its proficiency in cargo hauling, the E-class wagon pampers occupants with a luxurious cabin, complete with quality materials, available massaging seats, and a semi-autonomous driving mode. With its twin-turbo V-6 power and standard all-wheel drive, this 2o18 10Best Cars winner is a satisfying partner to bend down a winding country two-lane. Although the E-class wagon isn’t cheap, it’s worth the cost if you're a wagon fan.
CarsJustLuxe.com

The History of the Luxury SUV

SUVs are among the most popular vehicles on the road today and it seems that nearly every luxury carmaker has at least one SUV model in their lineup. This is a significant change from 30 years ago, when the ‘SUV’ as a category hardly existed and was instead synonymous with the 4×4.
CarsAutoblog

Mercedes-Benz will split the 2022 C-Class range into three trim levels

Mercedes-Benz announced it will split the fifth-generation C-Class range into three trim levels. Initially offered only as a sedan, the new C-Class (pictured) unveiled earlier in 2021 will arrive in showrooms as a 2022 model. At launch, the line-up will consist of a single model named C300 and powered by...
CarsAutoblog

Mercedes-Benz provides an inside view of the 2022 SL

Mercedes is readying an all-new, eighth-generation SL roadster, and the German automaker wants everyone to know just how all-new it is. In the latest bit of information, the company revealed that the new SL shares not a single component with today's SL, and that the new roadster is built on a new aluminum-intensive, space-frame architecture. The above image is a peek at what lies under the new car's skin.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Subtly Pushes Major New Design Language

As automakers continue to embrace EV technology, consumers now have more options besides Tesla models. They’ve also introduced more electric SUVs instead of strictly sedans, such as the impressive Audi e-tron and upcoming GMC Hummer EV. But the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS sedan boasts impressive range and power, with a stylish interior to match.