Mercedes-Benz of Kansas City highlights May lease specials on new 2021 luxury SUVs

From the September 1970 issue of Car and Driver. Automobiles may indeed be sex sym­bols, as has been suggested in song, fable and the occasional serious treatise. Even so, sexiness is a quality almost im­possible to detect in most of the Mercedes-Benz cars with which we are acquainted. Granted, the old gullwing coupe was pure, purple passion on wheels; granted, too, that the new C111 has an impressively visceral appeal that may well be sexy if a racing car/space capsule mix is what grabs you. But nowhere do we see an appeal to prurient interest in the mainstream of Mer­cedes-Benz automobiles.