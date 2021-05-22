newsbreak-logo
How Leaders Should Use Consumer Insights to Guide Decision-Making and Improve Customer Experience

By Alon Ghelber
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrand leaders have to focus on strategic decision-making and improving customer experience, especially as the world is going through phenomenal technological advancements. At the core of this transformation is data, which is why some brand leaders use consumer insights to find discrepancies in their business. Consumer insights are your customers’...

Economy
Technologywhattheythink.com

Quadient’s Accounts Receivable Automation Solution YayPay Joins Sage Marketplace to Address Small and Medium Businesses Needs

Milford, Con. – Quadient, a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announced today that its software-as-a-service (SaaS) accounts receivable (AR) automation solution, YayPay by Quadient, is now available to small and medium-sized businesses through the web-based Marketplace of Sage, the global leader in cloud business management solutions.
EconomyThrive Global

How Leaders Can Improve Employee Well-Being

It’s not easy to be a leader. It takes a lot of time and effort, but the rewards are that you get to impact other people’s lives on a daily basis. What I’ve personally learned about leadership in my 20+ year corporate career and now being the CEO and visionary of my own company, Beyond Brave Co., is that leadership is about making sacrifices for your employees.
TheStreet

Insurance Industry Leaders Convene At Bottomline Legal Spend Management Customer Insights Exchange

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline (EPAY) - Get Report, a leading provider of financial technology that makes complex business payments simple, smart and secure, today announced the successful close of its Legal Spend Management (LSM) Customer Insights Exchange. This year's two-day virtual event attracted more than 125 customer attendees from 80 of the insurance industry's leading carriers. Daniel Susskind, a Fellow in Economics at Balliol College, Oxford, co-author of the best-selling book The Future of the Professions and author of A World Without Work, was the special guest speaker.
Forbes

How JPMorgan And Your Organization Need To Improve Shared Decisions

The impact of poorly shared decisions is often so painful that many avoid them at all costs, ensuring someone always has final decision rights. You can go one step further by deploying decision-making frameworks to help the best ideas win instead of the most powerful people. This is particularly applicable...
Career Development & Advicemartechseries.com

The Dynamic Duo: Best Practices for Remote Marketing and Sales Teams Working Together

Imagine that you have just worked for months on the perfect marketing campaign. Everything is absolutely flawless — the creative is beautiful, the messaging is clear, and the lists are clean. Your campaign is launched, leads come flooding in, and sales … well, sales does nothing. Aside from complaining about not having the “right” leads — the kind that generate prospects that are primed and ready to buy. This is frustrating both for marketers and for sales.
Cell PhonesMySanAntonio

Digital Tools and Mobile Apps Are Key to Driving Customer Loyalty According to Mobiquity Restaurant and Convenience Store Survey

WALTHAM, Mass. (PRWEB) May 25, 2021. Mobiquity, a digital consultancy that designs and delivers compelling digital products and services for the world's leading brands, has released results of a new Restaurant and Convenience Store Digital Impact Report. This new study explores how consumers are engaging with technology in restaurants and convenience stores as well as how this engagement affects loyalty, order frequency, and in-store or in-restaurant traffic. Mobiquity surveyed nearly 1,300 consumers across the U.S. who are 18 years of age or older in order to gain insight into their current digital habits when it comes to ordering food, how these habits may change moving forward, and what digital experiences still need improving. Findings include that younger people have increased their digital engagement frequency the most in the past year, presenting the biggest opportunity for restaurants and convenience stores to utilize digital offerings that cater to this growing audience, encourage more occasions and ultimately earn their long-term business.
MarketsMarketingProfs

How Marketers Can Create Better Sales Content

It's a challenging time for sales teams. Virtual selling and a hyper-competitive economy have made it difficult to get a product in front of others. And you, as a marketer, are probably feeling the pressure. What sellers need now is for involved marketers to work directly with their team and...
Economycleanlink.com

How To Improve The Employee Experience

How workers feel doing their work and being in the workplace is important. That's because workers that enjoy their job, their coworkers and their company are more likely to preform well, which is of course what any business wants from its staff. On the other hand, employees who really dread...
Industrycommunalnews.com

How Using Modern Distributors Improves Business

Integrating modern distributors into the supply chain can provide many benefits and help to support industries that otherwise rely on suppliers. Modern distributors connect producers with customers by using specialized tools and intermediaries to make getting the product shipped out to customers go faster. Effective distribution is the practice of...
Marketingsalesbenchmarkindex.com

Are You Listening Now? How Sales Leaders Optimize Customer Listening Paths

Your customers feel like they’re talking to a brick wall. Your employees are fed up with constantly being pulled into customer interactions at random and without reason. If you were playing "The Newlywed Game," you and the customer would be far from a match made in heaven. Learn how you can optimize these interactions and improve your customer’s experience simply by assigning them to the proper resource.
Businessajot.com

APM Terminals Mumbai seeks to improve efficiency and customer experience with implementation of Navis N4

Navis, the provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for leading organizations throughout the global shipping industry, announced that APM Terminals successfully completed the latest implementation of N4 within its network of terminals – at the APMT Mumbai location. Also known as Gateway Terminals India (GTI), the facility joins the more than 30 other APMT sites leveraging N4 as the standard TOS and with the system in place, GTI is better equipped to provide significant enhancements in the interactive tools available to its customers while simultaneously driving efficiencies.
Retailaithority.com

Sensormatic Solutions by Johnson Controls Expands Partnership With VSBLTY to Enhance Shopper Engagements, Retail Outcomes and Connectivity

Johnson Controls, the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, announced that it has expanded its partnership with VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. to further advance Sensormatic Solutions, its leading global retail solutions portfolio, to offer retailers the ability to increase consumer engagement at the point-of-purchase and discover demographic insights driving those purchase decisions.
TheStreet

World Customer Experience Management Markets, 2021-2028 - Growing Preference For Voice Commerce And Hyper-Personalized Experience Driving Growth

DUBLIN, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Customer Experience Management Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by End-use, by Analytical Tools, by Deployment, by Touch Point Type, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global customer experience management market size is expected to reach...
Nick Davies

How To Be Successful In Business: Truly Knowing What Your Customer Wants

Knowing what your customers want is one of the basic rules of business but it got lost in old adage "if you build it they will come". Well the news is they won't come if they don't want it so you need to get in touch with what your customers really wants in order to be successful. In the internet age, businesses have caught up by serving customers what they want by using popular keyword searches to serve potential customers. The good news that this is one of the many methods available to find out what your customers want.
EconomyCMSWire

4 Ways To Improve Your Customer Effort Score

Customers today demand a convenient and effortless experience when they are interacting with a brand through any of a brand’s channels, making the reduction of customer friction and pain points a key part of modern marketing. The Customer Effort Score (CES) is seen as a business-critical metric that is a key indicator of customer loyalty, and directly correlates to whether a customer will continue to do business with a brand. This article will look at the ways that the CES can be improved.
Forbes

Employee-Centric Data Has Fundamentally Changed And Business Leaders Should Evolve To Keep Up

A 20-year company veteran and tech leader, John Machado is UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group) Chief Technology Officer. The dramatic events of the past year have impacted people in ways we have yet to fully grasp. Business leaders must be aware of how their employees have been impacted — emotionally, mentally, physically and beyond — and be thoughtful about what that means for workplace processes moving forward.
EconomyForbes

Improving Your Communications With Customers: Insights From Broadridge, The Fintech Industry’s ‘Back Office’

Have you scratched your head from time to time at how some communications sent en masse to consumers (from credit card companies, utilities, fintech, wealth management, health insurance, and on and on) come off as redundant and waterlogged while others can appear streamlined, even sensible? Why some corporate customer communications are immediately in-one-ear-and-out-the-other, while others get right to what you really want to know (for example: in the case of a statement from your retirement plan, how your investments are performing in relation to your goals?
EconomyMySanAntonio

4 Ways Market Leaders Use Innovation to Foster Business Growth

Using innovation to foster business growth takes a considerable amount of skill. Intelligent minds like Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk have driven a significant amount of innovation capital throughout Amazon's, SpaceX's and Tesla’s existence. Forward-thinkers constantly strive to diversify and streamline their products and services. Bezos and Musk are two...