Kentucky Transportation Cabinet representative David Hoffman presented the cabinet’s annual resurfacing program (RS) priorities to the fiscal court on Monday. The total expected allotment to Jackson County to resurface roads this year was estimated to be $1,566,573. The transportation cabinet allocated funds based on categories of priority. As the number 1 priority $458, 100 was allocated tom the county as RS Maintenance Funds. These funds may be used at the discretion of the county based on county priorities. The KYTC identified $2,584 for County Judge Administrative Costs as the second level priority.