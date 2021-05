“Storage Wars” star Jarrod Schulz has been charged with domestic violence for allegedly attacking his ex and co-star Brandi Passante. An unnamed law enforcement source told TMZ that Schulz confronted Passante when she was with friends at a bar in Lake Forest, Orange County on April 30. There, the two got into an argument before Passante asked Schulz to leave. At that point, he allegedly pushed her twice while yelling at both her and her friends.