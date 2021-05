A Palestinian woman carrying her son evacuates after their home was hit by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City May 12, 2021. (CNS photo/Mohammed Salem, Reuters) The head of the Gaza office of Catholic Relief Services, an international relief and development agency, said recent air strikes by Israeli forces have exacerbated an existing humanitarian crisis by further limiting electricity and water. Thousands of families have been displaced, increasing the need for access to mental health services. All this, he added, is happening against the backdrop of an ongoing global pandemic.