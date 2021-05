Stephen Bushnell, 19, crashes his car into irrigation canal off O'Neil Highway A Prineville man was arrested for DUII after crashing his car into an irrigation ditch off O'Neil Highway Saturday afternoon. A Crook County law enforcement report said the crash happened just after 4 p.m. at the 3100 block of O'Neil Highway. Upon arriving, deputies found a gold Mazda MZ3 sedan partially submerged in the irrigation ditch on the north side of the highway. The vehicle was facing westbound and had significant damage, which indicated that the vehicle had rolled prior to entering the canal. Deputies contacted the...