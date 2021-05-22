Florida High School Gives Refunds After Editing 80 Student Yearbook Pics to Be ‘More Modest’

Bartram Trail High School will refund parents after editing 80 female student photos to be "more modest," Fox News reports. The yearbooks, which cost $100 per piece, were distributed earlier this week when students noticed the changes to their pictures. “There’s a black box over my chest and the cardigan on the side like moved over and it looks really awkward and I was very confused,” a student told News4Jax. “I think it sends the message that our girls should be ashamed of their growing bodies, and I think that's a horrible message to send out to these young girls that are going through these changes," a parent told the St. Augustine Record. The school will give refunds on the condition that the yearbook is returned, and the school’s website has apparently always said that student photos “must be consistent with the St. Johns County School District Student Code of Conduct or may be digitally adjusted.”