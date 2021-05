The Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Star of the Game. It certainly wasn’t the sole reason behind it, but you can certainly make a pretty solid case that the work Nick Castellanos did in limited action for the Chicago Cubs back in 2019 did a lot of the heavy lifting for his current contract with the Cincinnati Reds. He simply mashed in his half-season there before reaching free agency, and the Reds scooped him up in hopes he’d continue to return the favor in the NL Central for years down the road.