High Purity Alumina Market (2021-2025) | Global High Purity Alumina Market to Remain Bullish with Escalating Production of LEDs and Lithium-ion Batteries
High purity alumina (HPA), with a purity of >99.99%, has a wide range of industrial applications. According to Fairfield Market Research's latest report, the global high purity alumina market is expected to flourish in the coming years as the end-use industries such as energy, automotive, and electronics grow at a prolific rate. The market is anticipated to register a staggering CAGR between 2021 and 2025 as electrification dominates the automotive industry. High purity alumina is predominantly used in the batteries of electric vehicles (EVs) for its unique properties. Investments in the development of EVs is expected to bode well for the global market, state analysts.