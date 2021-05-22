Immunohistochemistry Market is expected to reach US$ 3,347.57 Mn by 2027 with Danaher, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Abcam Plc, Agilent Technologies
According to The Insight Partners market research study titled 'Immunohistochemistry to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Application, Product, and End User.' The global Immunohistochemistry market is expected to reach US$ 3,347.57 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,787.45 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.3% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global Immunohistochemistry market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances.www.atlantanews.net