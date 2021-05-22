newsbreak-logo
Subtropical Storm Ana becomes 1st named storm of 2021 hurricane season

Janesville Gazette
 3 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla. — Subtropical Storm Ana formed in the Atlantic Ocean near Bermuda on Saturday morning becoming the first named system of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season 10 days before its official start. The National Hurricane Center’s 5 p.m. advisory shows Ana located about 205 miles northeast of the island...

IN THIS ARTICLE
