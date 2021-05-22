newsbreak-logo
Europe Eases Inbound Travel Restrictions for ‘Safe’ Countries

By John Flett
airlinegeeks.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA European Commission proposal to update recommended restrictions to travel from third countries (those outside the European Union) has been adopted by all 27 ambassadors to the European Council. The recommendations will result in the introduction of ‘certain waivers for vaccinated persons and easing the criteria to lift restrictions for third countries.’ Currently, only a handful of countries were on a list with less restrictive measures allowing access to mainland Europe. These countries are Australia, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Israel and China (subject to confirmation of reciprocity).

