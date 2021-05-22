newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

The Harry Potter Elder Wand Loungeflys are Casting a Fashion Spell Online!

By Matt Kirouac
allears.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. We’ve seen a lot of Loungeflys worth splurging on lately, and from Tangled collections to Zootopia swag, there’s truly something for everyone!. Now Loungefly is at it again, and...

allears.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Elder#Harry Potter Books#Disney Collection#Black Robes#Black Leather#Boxlunch#Boxlunch#Disney News#Harry Potter Fashion#Harry Potter Spells#Harry Potter Loungefly#Spell Books#Casting#Wands#Potions Bottles#Sleek Colors#Faux Leather#Christmas Sweaters#Tangled Collections#Trivia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Designers & Collections
Related
Moviesuploadvr.com

Harry Potter VR Experiences Coming To New York This Summer

Location-based Harry Potter VR experiences will be available at the Harry Potter store opening this summer in New York. The new store will feature two entirely new experiences for Harry Potter fans. The store itself has large props recreated from the movies and totals 21,000 square feet across three floors. It’s located at 935 Broadway and is set to open on June 3.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Harry Potter Edition Of The OnePlus Watch Is Coming

The OnePlus Watch launched to pretty poor reviews, with buggy software and missing features. The company recently crossed a milestone by delivering some updates that fix bugs and add features. Now, thanks to OxygenUpdater, we know that the next milestone for the OnePlus Watch is a Harry Potter edition. This...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite May 2021 Adversaries Event 2 Begins

Niantic has announced the full details of their May 2021 Adversaries Event 2, which goes live in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite today, May 10th at 11 AM Pacific. Here's everything players defending the Wizarding World from the Calamity and the mysterious Unforgivable that wants to control it can expect from this battle-themed event.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Silly HARRY POTTER Fan Video Replaces Wands with Guns

I’ve got a silly Harry Potter fan video for you to enjoy in which all the wands are replaced with guns and the results are strange and humorous. Guns just really have no place in the world of Harry Potter so it’s really weird seeing these guns added to it while watching wizards shoot each other.
Moviesfoxbangor.com

Harry Potter Wand, Glasses From ‘Deathly Hallows’ Hit Auction Block

Harry Potter fans can own some serious wizardry memorabilia … but it won’t be sold by Ollivander and it’ll cost way more than seven Galleons. The folks over at Prop Store will hold one of the world’s largest live auctions of film and TV memorabilia in L.A. … and leading the way are the glasses and wand used by Daniel Radcliffe in the 2010 and 2011 films ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.’
Shoppingslickdeals.net

Harry Potter Series 2 Lego Store YMMV $3.49

The Lego store was selling Harry Potter Series 2 minifigures for 3.49 each. This is only available in the physical store. I will update locations with availability as you post. Good luck hunting. Receipt posted for those of little faith. Location:. Pleasanton, CA.
TV & VideosIGN

Harry Potter Getting a TV Series... But It's a Quiz Show

Harry Potter is getting two Wizarding World TV specials as part of a five-night event on HBO Max. If you didn't pick up the latest issue of The Daily Prophet this morning, then you might have missed the news about WarnerMedia's plans for the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. According to The Hollywood Reporter, HBO Max will be playing host to an unscripted Harry Potter quiz show and a retrospective special, which will air over five nights on the streamer.
Shoppingbrickfanatics.com

LEGO Harry Potter 76387 Hogwarts: Fluffy Encounter review

76387 Hogwarts: Fluffy Encounter recreates a very specific classic LEGO Harry Potter set for the theme’s 20th anniversary – with mixed results. Cast your mind back to 2001 (or, if you’re too young to remember that year, hit up Google and stop parading your youth in front of the rest of us, thanks), when the LEGO Group was gearing up to debut only its second-ever licensed theme in Harry Potter.
Movieskiss951.com

You Can Bid On Harry Potter’s Wand And Glasses

Potterheads this one is for you. Harry Potter’s wand and glasses are going to be available for you to bid on. And they are expected to bring in over $100,000. The Prop Store is hosting a live auction between June 29 and July 1. There are over 1300 items up for grabs including costumes, props, and other memorabilia. Some of the biggest items on the auction block, Harry Potter’s wand and glasses. Both these iconic items will be up for grabs. Each of these precious memorabilia will cost between $30,000 to $50,000.But for die-hard fans it may be worth the hefty price tag. There are other iconic pieces from other legendary movies up for grabs like Indiana Jones’ fedora, a Star Wars’ droid, and Batman’s utility belt. The auction takes place in LA but absentee bids are allowed and you can register online.
TV & VideosKokomo Perspective

Harry Potter Quiz Show and Retrospective Coming to HBO Max

Harry Potter superfans will have the chance to test their knowledge on all things Hogwarts in a new quiz show coming to HBO Max. The unscripted competition show will air over five nights on the streamer to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone movie. The limited series will include four one-hour quiz challenges followed by a special retrospective, all set to premiere on HBO Max, Cartoon Network, and TBS in the U.S. later this year.